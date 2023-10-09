Is Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.83 million Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.05 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.59B. GME’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.49% off its 52-week high of $34.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.44, which suggests the last value was 4.05% up since then. When we look at Gamestop Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Analysts gave the Gamestop Corporation (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gamestop Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.29 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.47%, with the 5-day performance at -2.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is -15.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $6.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamestop Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.72% over the past 6 months, a 88.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamestop Corporation will rise 74.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gamestop Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $2.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Gamestop Corporation earnings to increase by 98.04%.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 11.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.86% of Gamestop Corporation shares while 28.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.21%. There are 28.94% institutions holding the Gamestop Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 24.94 million GME shares worth $378.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 21.68 million shares worth $328.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.15 million shares estimated at $123.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $122.39 million.