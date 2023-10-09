Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 11.57 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $4.31 changed hands at $0.15 or 3.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -278.42% off its 52-week high of $16.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 4.41% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.61 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.77%, with the 5-day performance at -13.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is -31.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.