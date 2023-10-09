Investing In Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 2.23 million Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.32 changed hands at -$1.39 or -4.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27B. INMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.61% off its 52-week high of $48.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.60, which suggests the last value was -1.02% down since then. When we look at Inmode Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Inmode Ltd (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inmode Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.03 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.49%, with the 5-day performance at -9.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) is -27.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $52.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Inmode Ltd (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inmode Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.85% over the past 6 months, a 12.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inmode Ltd will rise 1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $137.74 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Inmode Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $159.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.39 million and $133.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.78%. The 2023 estimates are for Inmode Ltd earnings to increase by 10.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.80% per year.

INMD Dividends

Inmode Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.63% of Inmode Ltd shares while 62.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.23%. There are 62.39% institutions holding the Inmode Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 5.44 million INMD shares worth $148.93 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 2.95 million shares worth $80.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $48.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $21.3 million.