Investing In Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.41 million Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $947.30M. GERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.15% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 4.42% up since then. When we look at Geron Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Analysts gave the Geron Corp. (GERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GERN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Geron Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Gen Digital Inc..

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1200 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.21%, with the 5-day performance at -14.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is -26.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GERN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -231.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.71% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.28%. The 2023 estimates are for Geron Corp. earnings to decrease by -1.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Geron Corp. shares while 64.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.68%. There are 64.60% institutions holding the Geron Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 35.98 million GERN shares worth $115.49 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 31.54 million shares worth $101.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 16.34 million shares estimated at $52.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $27.54 million.