Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.03 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $282.23M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.91% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 1.73% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9850 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.98%, with the 5-day performance at -11.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -26.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.