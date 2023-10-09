Immunovant Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stock Could Appreciate By -49.05%

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $36.23 changed hands at -$0.38 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.73B. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.97% off its 52-week high of $44.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.56, which suggests the last value was 76.37% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Immunovant Inc (IMVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.21. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IMVT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immunovant Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.95 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 57.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMVT’s forecast low is $18.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 150.38% over the past 6 months, a -16.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc will fall -17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Immunovant Inc earnings to decrease by -10.67%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.47% of Immunovant Inc shares while 45.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.78%. There are 45.41% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million IMVT shares worth $103.74 million.

Deep Track Capital, Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 5.42 million shares worth $102.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $48.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $43.4 million.