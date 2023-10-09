ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.53 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.14B. ICL’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.37% off its 52-week high of $9.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 10.31% up since then. When we look at ICL Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.29K.

Analysts gave the ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ICL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICL Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Instantly ICL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.28%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) is -5.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.5% for it to hit the projected low.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICL Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.85% over the past 6 months, a -69.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -57.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICL Group Ltd. will fall -79.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.10% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.05%. The 2023 estimates are for ICL Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -69.18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.90% per year.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 6.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 6.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.00% of ICL Group Ltd. shares while 25.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.87%. There are 25.12% institutions holding the ICL Group Ltd. stock share, with Altshuler Shaham Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.01% of the shares, roughly 64.55 million ICL shares worth $353.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 24.1 million shares worth $132.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares International Select Dividend ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 12.44 million shares estimated at $74.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million shares worth around $64.47 million.