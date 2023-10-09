Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.34M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.29% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information
Instantly HYMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3087 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -16.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -413.87%. The 2023 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 25.00%.
HYMC Dividends
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.31% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 16.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.02%. There are 16.33% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million HYMC shares worth $2.15 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.67 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $0.69 million.