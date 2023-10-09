Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.34M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.29% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3087 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -16.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.