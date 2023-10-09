Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC): Don’t Ditch HUBC Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 108.17 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.52. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.21 or 85.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.27M. HUBCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -5315.91% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 56.82% up since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltdâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 107.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4649 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 85.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.49%, with the 5-day performance at 107.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 40.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.