Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC): Don’t Ditch HUBC Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 108.17 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.52. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.21 or 85.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.27M. HUBCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -5315.91% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 56.82% up since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltdâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information
Instantly HUBC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 107.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4649 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 85.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.49%, with the 5-day performance at 107.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 40.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.
HUBC Dividends
Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)â€™s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.83% of Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares while 22.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.48%. There are 22.68% institutions holding the Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million HUBC shares worth $1.21 million.
Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 1.55 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.