Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $150.99M. GOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1941.79% off its 52-week high of $13.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 1.49% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.09. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GOSS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.