Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.66 changing hands around $0.88 or 3.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.54B. GLNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.33% off its 52-week high of $28.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.62, which suggests the last value was 17.08% up since then. When we look at Golar Lng’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.94K.

Analysts gave the Golar Lng (GLNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.31. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GLNG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golar Lng’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.84 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.82%, with the 5-day performance at 1.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 4.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLNG’s forecast low is $27.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Golar Lng (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golar Lng share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.82% over the past 6 months, a 1.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golar Lng will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.81 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Golar Lng’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $75.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.88 million and $59.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Golar Lng earnings to increase by 38.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

GLNG Dividends

Golar Lng is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 20. The 3.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.86. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of Golar Lng shares while 76.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.47%. There are 76.18% institutions holding the Golar Lng stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million GLNG shares worth $153.36 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 6.46 million shares worth $130.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $58.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $51.51 million.