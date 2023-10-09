Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $251.64M. GEVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.4% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 4.72% up since then. When we look at Gevo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the Gevo Inc (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GEVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gevo Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1850 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.21%, with the 5-day performance at -10.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -22.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $1.30 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1220.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.86% over the past 6 months, a 21.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gevo Inc will rise 73.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,344.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.1 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Gevo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.22 million and $545k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 236.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 712.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Gevo Inc earnings to increase by 23.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders