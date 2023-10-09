enCore Energy Corp’s (AMEX: EU) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.75 million enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $450.47M. EU’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.14% off its 52-week high of $3.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 43.59% up since then. When we look at enCore Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the enCore Energy Corp (EU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. enCore Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Energy Transfer LP.

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) trade information

Instantly EU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.02%, with the 5-day performance at -4.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) is 18.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EU’s forecast low is $4.19 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.29% for it to hit the projected low.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -147.07%. The 2023 estimates are for enCore Energy Corp earnings to increase by 20.46%.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of enCore Energy Corp shares while 19.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.37%. There are 19.58% institutions holding the enCore Energy Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.10% of the shares, roughly 7.57 million EU shares worth $18.24 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 5.38 million shares worth $12.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 6.98 million shares estimated at $17.93 million under it, the former controlled 4.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.07% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $14.56 million.