Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE: EMR) Stock Could Appreciate By -31.61%

In the latest trading session,, 0.89 million Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.98 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.28B. EMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.94% off its 52-week high of $100.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.08, which suggests the last value was 19.9% up since then. When we look at Emerson Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Analysts gave the Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.56. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended EMR as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Emerson Electric Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Instantly EMR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 95.92 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is -4.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EMR’s forecast low is $95.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Emerson Electric Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.47% over the past 6 months, a -15.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Emerson Electric Co. will fall -14.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Emerson Electric Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.36 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.09%. The 2023 estimates are for Emerson Electric Co. earnings to decrease by -15.26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.80% per year.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03. The 2.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.09. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Emerson Electric Co. shares while 76.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.82%. There are 76.59% institutions holding the Emerson Electric Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 52.71 million EMR shares worth $4.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 36.95 million shares worth $3.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.83 million shares estimated at $1.61 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 13.61 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.