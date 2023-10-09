Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $2.99 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.91M. EBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -631.77% off its 52-week high of $21.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 7.02% up since then. When we look at Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EBS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.68%, with the 5-day performance at -12.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is -31.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EBS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -635.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Emergent Biosolutions Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.69% over the past 6 months, a -45.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Emergent Biosolutions Inc earnings to decrease by -48.88%.

EBS Dividends

Emergent Biosolutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares while 93.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.46%. There are 93.27% institutions holding the Emergent Biosolutions Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.82% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million EBS shares worth $67.85 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.11% or 6.79 million shares worth $49.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $22.99 million under it, the former controlled 9.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $10.61 million.