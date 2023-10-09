Ecopetrol SA ADR’s (NYSE: EC) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 0.82 million Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.42 changing hands around $0.51 or 4.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.48B. EC’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.96% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.47, which suggests the last value was 25.83% up since then. When we look at Ecopetrol SA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended EC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ecopetrol SA ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.44 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.03%, with the 5-day performance at 1.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) is -3.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ecopetrol SA ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.86% over the past 6 months, a -40.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -36.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ecopetrol SA ADR will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.09 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ecopetrol SA ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $8.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.91 billion and $8.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 131.31%. The 2023 estimates are for Ecopetrol SA ADR earnings to decrease by -46.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.50% per year.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol SA ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 17.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.05. It is important to note, however, that the 17.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol SA ADR shares while 1.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.68%. There are 1.68% institutions holding the Ecopetrol SA ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million EC shares worth $81.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 3.06 million shares worth $34.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $18.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $11.69 million.