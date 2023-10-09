Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 9.78 million Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $37.00 changed hands at $0.56 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.81B. DAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.62% off its 52-week high of $49.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.21, which suggests the last value was 23.76% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.67 million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.24. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.94.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 37.33 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.60%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -10.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $43.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.82% over the past 6 months, a 88.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines Inc. will rise 28.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.54 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $13.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.87 billion and $12.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.23%. The 2023 estimates are for Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings to increase by 90.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.66% per year.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 12. The 0.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares while 69.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.10%. There are 69.87% institutions holding the Delta Air Lines Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 72.47 million DAL shares worth $3.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 39.89 million shares worth $1.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 20.11 million shares estimated at $956.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 15.73 million shares worth around $747.66 million.