Could FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.37M. FAZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -3111.11% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information
Instantly FAZE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1900 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.54%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -23.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.
FaZe Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 170.12% of FaZe Holdings Inc shares while 263.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -375.17%. There are 263.05% institutions holding the FaZe Holdings Inc stock share, with Lewin Nick the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 22.30% of the shares, roughly 17.02 million FAZE shares worth $31.48 million.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.45% or 11.03 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $61375.0.