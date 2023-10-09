Could FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.37M. FAZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -3111.11% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1900 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.54%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -23.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.