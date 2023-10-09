Could Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.74 million Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.07 changed hands at -$3.26 or -5.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69B. CAMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.41% off its 52-week high of $65.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.83, which suggests the last value was 65.32% up since then. When we look at Camtek Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.87K.

Analysts gave the Camtek Ltd (CAMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CAMT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camtek Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

Instantly CAMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.12 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -5.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 173.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) is 4.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAMT’s forecast low is $51.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Camtek Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.07% over the past 6 months, a -1.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.17 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Camtek Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $82.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.99 million and $82.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.94%. The 2023 estimates are for Camtek Ltd earnings to decrease by -0.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

CAMT Dividends

Camtek Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.55% of Camtek Ltd shares while 28.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.05%. There are 28.34% institutions holding the Camtek Ltd stock share, with Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million CAMT shares worth $91.61 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.69% or 1.2 million shares worth $71.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $41.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $21.56 million.