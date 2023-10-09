Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Gain 8.07%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.04 million Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $3.75 changed hands at $0.28 or 8.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $414.30M. CHRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.07% off its 52-week high of $10.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 16.27% up since then. When we look at Coherus Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is -23.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.