CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 3.77 million CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changing hands around $0.0 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.57M. CISO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2442.86% off its 52-week high of $3.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at CISO Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.04K.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.59%, with the 5-day performance at -2.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is -17.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.