Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Stock Could Make A -19.59% Loss

In the latest trading session,, 0.74 million Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $134.63 changed hands at -$2.39 or -1.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.26B. CHKP’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.95% off its 52-week high of $138.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.54, which suggests the last value was 20.12% up since then. When we look at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 797.63K.

Analysts gave the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.52. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 21 recommended CHKP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Instantly CHKP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 137.37 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is -0.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHKP’s forecast low is $118.00 with $161.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.96% over the past 6 months, a 10.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will rise 14.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $591.51 million. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $669.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $571.87 million and $638.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.22%. The 2023 estimates are for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.64% per year.

CHKP Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.30% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares while 76.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.72%. There are 76.12% institutions holding the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 7.85 million CHKP shares worth $985.85 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 5.4 million shares worth $677.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and MFS Institutional International Equity Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $194.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Institutional International Equity Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $175.4 million.