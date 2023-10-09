Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 19.84 million Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.99M. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.67% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 4.76% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.48 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4918 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.13%, with the 5-day performance at -14.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -22.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.