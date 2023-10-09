Can Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.63 million Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $192.10 changed hands at -$3.88 or -1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.29B. MAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.83% off its 52-week high of $210.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $137.25, which suggests the last value was 28.55% up since then. When we look at Marriott International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.65. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended MAR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marriott International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Sugar #11 Mar 24.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Instantly MAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 197.82 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is -6.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $209.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAR’s forecast low is $160.00 with $235.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marriott International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.00% over the past 6 months, a 29.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.51%. The 2023 estimates are for Marriott International Inc. earnings to increase by 28.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

MAR Dividends

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 0.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.51% of Marriott International Inc. shares while 61.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.39%. There are 61.49% institutions holding the Marriott International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million MAR shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.33% or 15.88 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $1.48 billion under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.