Can Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.56 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $41.03 changed hands at $1.39 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. APLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.93% off its 52-week high of $94.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.83, which suggests the last value was 51.67% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.31 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.65%, with the 5-day performance at 7.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) is -4.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLS’s forecast low is $38.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.92% over the past 6 months, a 26.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 48.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 345.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.54 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $103.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.06 million and $22.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 324.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 357.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 26.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders