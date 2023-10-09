Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.44 changing hands around $2.8 or 8.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.48B. CPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.73% off its 52-week high of $50.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.91, which suggests the last value was 20.66% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.38. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CPE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.97 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 8.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.77%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) is -8.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPE’s forecast low is $35.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.01% over the past 6 months, a -45.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -31.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Co. will fall -56.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $547.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $601.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $835.88 million and $704.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Co. earnings to decrease by -47.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.96% of Callon Petroleum Co. shares while 90.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.00%. There are 90.82% institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.85% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million CPE shares worth $320.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 6.62 million shares worth $242.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $132.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $87.71 million.