Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.59% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $3.19 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.51M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.39% off its 52-week high of $17.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 9.72% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Blink Charging Co (BLNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BLNK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blink Charging Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $BlackRock, Inc..