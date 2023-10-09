BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.66 changing hands around $0.13 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.16B. BGC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.77% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 38.34% up since then. When we look at BGC Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the BGC Group Inc (BGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BGC Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information

Instantly BGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.00%, with the 5-day performance at 7.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) is 11.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BGC’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.51% for it to hit the projected low.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BGC Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.11% over the past 6 months, a 15.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BGC Group Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $471.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BGC Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $460.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $406.98 million and $436.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.63%. The 2023 estimates are for BGC Group Inc earnings to increase by 15.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.48% per year.

BGC Dividends

BGC Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of BGC Group Inc shares while 69.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.63%. There are 69.78% institutions holding the BGC Group Inc stock share, with Great Lakes Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million BGC shares worth $4.91 million.

Vicus Capital holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 20129.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. With 7.2 million shares estimated at $40.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 5.67 million shares worth around $32.14 million.