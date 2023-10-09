Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 9.83 million Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $7.66 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.33B. BCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.24% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 23.11% up since then. When we look at Barclays plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.01 million.

Analysts gave the Barclays plc ADR (BCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.94. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BCS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Barclays plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.79%, with the 5-day performance at -1.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 4.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCS’s forecast low is $8.74 with $16.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Barclays plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.46% over the past 6 months, a 1.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Barclays plc ADR earnings to increase by 10.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.60% per year.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 5.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 5.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays plc ADR shares while 3.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.39%. There are 3.39% institutions holding the Barclays plc ADR stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million BCS shares worth $141.26 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 16.41 million shares worth $129.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 7.17 million shares estimated at $57.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $27.72 million.