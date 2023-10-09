Analyzing Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 14.36 million Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $45.78 changed hands at $1.17 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.55B. UBER’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.1% off its 52-week high of $49.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.94, which suggests the last value was 49.89% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.46 million.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.29 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.