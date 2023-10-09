Analyzing Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.91 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $135.17B. SNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.25% off its 52-week high of $57.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.68, which suggests the last value was 28.25% up since then. When we look at Sanofi ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Sanofi ADR (SNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.78. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SNY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sanofi ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Instantly SNY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.57 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) is 0.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNY’s forecast low is $47.14 with $73.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sanofi ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.96% over the past 6 months, a -0.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sanofi ADR will rise 56.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.49 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sanofi ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $11.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.56 billion and $10.95 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.72%. The 2023 estimates are for Sanofi ADR earnings to decrease by -1.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.47% per year.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 3.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.97. It is important to note, however, that the 3.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Sanofi ADR shares while 10.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.63%. There are 10.63% institutions holding the Sanofi ADR stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 30.21% of the shares, roughly 80.5 million SNY shares worth $4.34 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 22.75 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 58.31 million shares estimated at $3.14 billion under it, the former controlled 21.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million shares worth around $326.64 million.