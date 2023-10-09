An Overview of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.84 million Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.83 changed hands at -$1.68 or -6.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.49B. TSEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.68% off its 52-week high of $46.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.17, which suggests the last value was -1.49% down since then. When we look at Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TSEM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

Instantly TSEM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.84 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -6.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.14%, with the 5-day performance at -6.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is -19.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSEM’s forecast low is $31.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.53% over the past 6 months, a -12.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will fall -32.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $359.11 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $359.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $427.09 million and $403.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.71%. The 2023 estimates are for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. earnings to decrease by -23.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TSEM Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares while 60.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.38%. There are 60.38% institutions holding the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock share, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 6.66 million TSEM shares worth $151.97 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 5.62 million shares worth $128.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $48.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $33.59 million.