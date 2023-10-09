AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.66 million AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changing hands around $0.17 or 8.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $254.79M. POWW’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.09% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at AMMO Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.47K.

Analysts gave the AMMO Inc (POWW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended POWW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMMO Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 8.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.86%, with the 5-day performance at 8.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) is 4.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, POWW’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

AMMO Inc (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMMO Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.35% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMMO Inc will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AMMO Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $37.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.17%. The 2023 estimates are for AMMO Inc earnings to decrease by -53.12%.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.68% of AMMO Inc shares while 24.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.08%. There are 24.17% institutions holding the AMMO Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 6.11 million POWW shares worth $13.56 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.12% or 4.61 million shares worth $10.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $5.61 million under it, the former controlled 4.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 4.20% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $4.72 million.