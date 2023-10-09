American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $13.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 0.48 million American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.58. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.36 changed hands at -$0.53 or -7.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $192.64M. AMSCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -173.11% off its 52-week high of $17.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 49.69% up since then. When we look at American Superconductor Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Analysts gave the American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMSC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Superconductor Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Instantly AMSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -7.69% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.83%, with the 5-day performance at -11.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) is -21.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMSCâ€™s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -104.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.23% for it to hit the projected low.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Superconductor Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 54.00% over the past 6 months, a 72.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Superconductor Corp. will rise 60.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that American Superconductor Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $32.07 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.17%. The 2023 estimates are for American Superconductor Corp. earnings to increase by 72.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of American Superconductor Corp. shares while 45.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.26%. There are 45.58% institutions holding the American Superconductor Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million AMSC shares worth $14.31 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.16% or 1.86 million shares worth $11.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $5.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $4.53 million.