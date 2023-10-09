American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 31.79 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $12.76 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.34B. AAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.53% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.79, which suggests the last value was 7.6% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.83 million.

Analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.81. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended AAL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.10 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is -8.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 82.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAL’s forecast low is $9.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.47% for it to hit the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.92% over the past 6 months, a 394.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Airlines Group Inc will fall -58.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.51 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that American Airlines Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $13.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.46 billion and $13.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.55%. The 2023 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc earnings to increase by 392.09%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc shares while 58.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.24%. There are 58.46% institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 78.22 million AAL shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 20.31 million shares estimated at $364.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million.