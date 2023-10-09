Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ALXO Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $8.35 changed hands at $1.8 or 27.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $343.60M. ALXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.35% off its 52-week high of $13.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 52.81% up since then. When we look at Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 923.91K.

Analysts gave the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALXO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Instantly ALXO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 73.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.60 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 27.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.91%, with the 5-day performance at 73.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 68.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALXO’s forecast low is $8.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -223.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 87.64% over the past 6 months, a -29.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.82%. The 2023 estimates are for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -1.03%.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares while 99.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.76%. There are 99.09% institutions holding the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stock share, with venBio Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 23.57% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million ALXO shares worth $72.85 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.90% or 6.13 million shares worth $46.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $8.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $4.84 million.