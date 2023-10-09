Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.44. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $164.41 changed hands at -$12.51 or -7.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.55B. ALNYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -47.78% off its 52-week high of $242.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $167.40, which suggests the last value was -1.82% down since then. When we look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.43K.

Analysts gave the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ALNY as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Instantly ALNY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 180.99 on Friday, 10/06/23 subtracted -7.07% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.82%, with the 5-day performance at -8.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) is -18.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $245.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALNYâ€™s forecast low is $134.00 with $405.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -146.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -22.08% over the past 6 months, a 26.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 56.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $396.9 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $406.16 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.75 million and $335.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.39%. The 2023 estimates are for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 31.46%.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 97.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.04%. There are 97.71% institutions holding the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.20% of the shares, roughly 16.5 million ALNY shares worth $2.68 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 12.49 million shares worth $2.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 7.89 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $765.11 million.