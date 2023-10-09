AgileThought Inc (AGIL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91M. AGIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3100.0% off its 52-week high of $4.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at AgileThought Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Analysts gave the AgileThought Inc (AGIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AGIL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgileThought Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.