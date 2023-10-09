Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session,, 1.11 million Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.83. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.72 changing hands around $0.8 or 41.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.39M. ACXPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -69.49% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 56.99% up since then. When we look at Acurx Pharmaceuticals Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.45K.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

Instantly ACXP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 92.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6700 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 41.69% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.65%, with the 5-day performance at 92.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) is 52.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.