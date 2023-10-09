A Review of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 120.44 million Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.99. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $18.92 changed hands at $0.65 or 3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.90B. RIVNâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -97.62% off its 52-week high of $37.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.68, which suggests the last value was 38.27% up since then. When we look at Rivian Automotive Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.51 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.87 on Friday, 10/06/23 added 3.56% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.66%, with the 5-day performance at -22.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -19.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.