With 9.11% Distance From Low, Could Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw 4.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.44 trading at -$0.71 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.66B. That closing price of FIS’s stock is at a discount of -59.39% from its 52-week high price of $85.18 and is indicating a premium of 9.11% from its 52-week low price of $48.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days FIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $53.44 price level, adding 3.64% to its value on the day. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.31% in past 5-day. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) showed a performance of -1.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.73 million shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.47% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.80% in the current quarter and calculating -5.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.65 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.71 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $3.61 billion and $3.71 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.30% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.55%.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.46% institutions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FIS for having 60.47 million shares of worth $3.31 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 51.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.45 million shares of worth $1.01 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $988.47 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.