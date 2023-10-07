With 78.12% Distance From Low, Is Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 62.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.15 or -31.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.12M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -246.88% from its 52-week high price of $1.11 and is indicating a premium of 78.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 65.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.64%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 39.51% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 59.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.75% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of 13.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.26 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.