Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Drops -17.95 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.28 or -17.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -1454.69% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a discount of -19.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.