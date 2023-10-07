Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Drops -17.95 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.28 or -17.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -1454.69% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a discount of -19.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.95%, in the last five days WHLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 59.11% to its value on the day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -90.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -60.98% in past 5-day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) showed a performance of -79.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3806.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3806.25% for stock’s current value.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) estimates and forecasts
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.14% during past 5 years.
WHLR Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders
Stilwell Value LLC is the top institutional holder at WHLR for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Krilogy Financial, LLC, which was holding about 63500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12815.0 shares of worth $78940.0 or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11652.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $71776.0 in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.