Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Has Recovered -88.89 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -837.5% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.01 or 3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.53M. That closing price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -837.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.56%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.68% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -60.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.67 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tritium DCFC Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.28% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310.25 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.09% during past 5 years.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.47% institutions for Tritium DCFC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at DCFC for having 15.67 million shares of worth $26.32 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, which was holding about 7.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.22 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $2.77 million or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.