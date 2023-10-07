TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Down Almost -61.39% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at -$0.02 or -2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.90M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -6945.45% from its 52-week high price of $31.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.09 in the current quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -96.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.68% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -61.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2627.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2627.27% for stock’s current value.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransCode Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.07% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.90% in the current quarter and calculating 85.80% increase in the next quarter.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.59% institutions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RNAZ for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 13662.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31422.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2629.0 shares of worth $11041.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 851.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3574.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.