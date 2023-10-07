TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG), Stock Drops -88.47% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.0 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.23M. That closing price of GLG’s stock is at a discount of -915.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TD Holdings Inc (GLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days GLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 12.34% to its value on the day. TD Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -88.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.28% in past 5-day. TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) showed a performance of -25.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -230669.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -230669.23% for stock’s current value.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for TD Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLG for having 0.15 million shares of worth $92332.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81790.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $32763.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11672.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7761.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.