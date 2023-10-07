Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rises 6.75%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at $0.17 or 6.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $502.92M. That closing price of TSHA’s stock is at a discount of -44.61% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 81.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.75%, in the last five days TSHA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 15.67% to its value on the day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.87% in past 5-day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) showed a performance of -26.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.93 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -197.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.65% for stock’s current value.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 301.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.22% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.40% in the current quarter and calculating 85.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 260.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.69% institutions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TSHA for having 1.59 million shares of worth $1.05 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, which was holding about 1.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $0.77 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.