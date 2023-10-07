T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Currently -2015.38 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw 130.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.07 or 35.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.66M. That closing price of TTOO’s stock is at a discount of -2015.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 80.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 35.67%, in the last five days TTOO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. T2 Biosystems Inc’s shares saw a change of -81.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.97% in past 5-day. T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) showed a performance of -23.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.71 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.15 to the stock, which implies a fall of -73.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 30.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.85% for stock’s current value.

T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.60% in the current quarter and calculating 97.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -55.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.9 million and $5.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -55.90% while estimating it to be -38.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.92% during past 5 years.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.48% institutions for T2 Biosystems Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the top institutional holder at TTOO for having 4.04 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67328.0.