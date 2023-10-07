Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) Lost -18.09% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at -$0.02 or -3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.96M. That closing price of SPRU’s stock is at a discount of -176.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.55 and is indicating a premium of 1.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.97%, in the last five days SPRU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 17.65% to its value on the day. Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -39.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.09% in past 5-day. Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) showed a performance of -33.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -971.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -971.43% for stock’s current value.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.36 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $3.2 million and $8.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 161.20% while estimating it to be -12.10% for the next quarter.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.40% institutions for Spruce Power Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at SPRU for having 6.18 million shares of worth $5.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Natural Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 million shares of worth $2.48 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.