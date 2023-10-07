SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Is 7.69% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.02 or -12.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.61M. That closing price of SSU’s stock is at a discount of -4823.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.57%, in the last five days SSU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 59.88% to its value on the day. SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s shares saw a change of -97.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -53.47% in past 5-day. SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) showed a performance of -78.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2723.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2723.08% for stock’s current value.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $290.71 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $346.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.
SSU Dividends
SIGNA Sports United N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 49.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.13% institutions for SIGNA Sports United N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main is the top institutional holder at SSU for having 23.45 million shares of worth $66.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is MIC Capital Management UK LLP, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.15 million.