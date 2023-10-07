SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Is 7.69% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.02 or -12.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.61M. That closing price of SSU’s stock is at a discount of -4823.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.